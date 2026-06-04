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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 5 June 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
13:35 from 19:30 from 22:05 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
12:00 from 13:45 from 16:00 from 20:10 from 21:15 from 23:30 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:35 from 17:00 from 19:45 from
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