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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 24 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
15:30 from 17:45 from 20:00 from 22:20 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
15:25 from 19:55 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:50 from 15:45 from 21:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:35 from 11:10 from 13:30 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 20:15 from 21:45 from 23:25 from 00:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from 13:00 from 16:40 from 20:45 from 23:00 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
13:50 from 18:40 from 21:05 from 23:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, EN
20:50 from 21:50 from
2D, RU
13:10 from 13:50 from 14:10 from 14:50 from 15:30 from 16:30 from 17:00 from 17:50 from 18:00 from 18:50 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:40 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:20 from 14:40 from 15:40 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 19:20 from 20:20 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
00:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
19:50 from 20:50 from 22:20 from 23:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:50 from 17:40 from 19:55 from 23:25 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
23:50 from
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