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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
22 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Sayran
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g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:35
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Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20
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g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
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Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
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