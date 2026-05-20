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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 22 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Fri 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:50 from 15:45 from 21:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:35 from 11:10 from 13:30 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 20:15 from 21:45 from 23:25 from 00:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 13:00 from 16:40 from 20:45 from 23:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
17:00 from 18:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:50 from 17:40 from 19:55 from 23:25 from
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