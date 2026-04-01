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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 6 May 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Tomorrow 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:20 from 11:45 from 12:35 from 14:00 from 14:30 from 14:50 from 16:00 from 16:15 from 17:05 from 17:50 from 18:10 from 18:30 from 18:45 from 18:50 from 19:20 from 19:25 from 20:00 from 20:05 from 20:30 from 20:50 from 21:00 from 21:05 from 21:35 from 22:25 from 22:50 from 23:05 from 23:15 from 23:20 from 23:50 from 01:05 from 01:15 from 01:30 from 01:35 from
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