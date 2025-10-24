Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 24 October 2025

All about animated film
Tomorrow 24
How do I book tickets for Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:00 from 14:25 from 16:05 from 17:05 from 19:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:50 from 14:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:30 from 16:30 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:20 from 14:10 from 15:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
12:00 from 14:00 from 15:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:00 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
12:10 from
