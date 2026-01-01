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Kinoafisha Films Protector Protector, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 3 May 2026

Protector Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
22:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:10 from 23:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:10 from 23:30 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
14:20 from
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