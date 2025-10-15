Menu
Films
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
15 October 2025
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
14
Wed
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:40
from
18:05
from
22:45
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:25
from
19:25
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:45
from
18:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:00
from
14:00
from
