Kinoafisha Films Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 14 October 2025

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Showtimes – 14 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

All about animated film
Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:40 from 18:05 from 22:45 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:25 from 19:25 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:45 from 18:10 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
14:30 from 15:30 from 17:30 from 18:30 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:20 from 14:20 from 15:20 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
16:00 from 17:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:00 from 14:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:30 from 16:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
14:00 from
