Films
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
5 October 2025
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Undeground
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
13:00
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:25
from
17:35
from
20:25
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:15
from
13:00
from
16:30
from
19:00
from
20:30
from
23:30
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:40
from
16:20
from
20:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
12:05
from
13:55
from
16:40
from
19:15
from
19:25
from
22:05
from
22:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:00
from
18:00
from
21:10
from
00:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:10
from
21:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:00
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
19:10
from
21:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:50
from
