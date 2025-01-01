Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
2 January 2026
Song Sung Blue Showtimes – 2 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Thu
1
Fri
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Song Sung Blue?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
14:10
from
18:40
from
23:15
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree