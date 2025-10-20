Menu
Kinoafisha Films Pets on a Train Pets on a Train, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 20 October 2025

Pets on a Train Showtimes – 20 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Pets on a Train? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:20 from 12:20 from 13:30 from 14:30 from 15:30 from 15:40 from 16:40 from 17:50 from 18:40 from 18:50 from 19:40 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:00 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 16:00 from 17:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
11:00 from 12:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:10 from 18:40 from 19:40 from 20:30 from 21:30 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:40 from 16:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:40 from 13:20 from 15:00 from 16:00 from 16:40 from 17:40 from 18:20 from 19:20 from
