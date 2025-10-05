Menu
Films
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
5 October 2025
Pets on a Train Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20
from
14:20
from
16:10
from
20:10
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:15
from
11:15
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:40
from
16:40
from
18:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
15:40
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
16:10
from
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:10
from
20:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
20:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
15:20
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:40
from
16:20
from
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:40
from
20:30
from
21:30
from
