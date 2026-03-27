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Kinoafisha Films The Secret Agent The Secret Agent, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 29 March 2026

The Secret Agent Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
19:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
20:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
19:15 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
16:45 from 22:45 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:45 from 19:10 from 21:40 from
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