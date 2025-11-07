Menu
Kinoafisha Films Shelby Oaks Shelby Oaks, 2024 Screening times in Almaty 7 November 2025

Shelby Oaks Showtimes – 7 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Shelby Oaks? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:00 from 00:00 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:25 from 15:05 from 16:30 from 00:25 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:00 from 19:35 from 00:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:55 from 22:10 from 23:30 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:45 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00 from
