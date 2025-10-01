Menu
Films
The Long Walk
The Long Walk, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
1 October 2025
1 October 2025
The Long Walk Showtimes – 1 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Long Walk?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
20:15
from
22:00
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:15
from
15:05
from
16:30
from
22:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
18:15
from
22:10
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
16:40
from
23:05
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00
from
13:15
from
19:25
from
