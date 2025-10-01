Menu
Русский English
Goat, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 1 October 2025

Goat Showtimes – 1 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
13:00 from 22:10 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
13:15 from 17:10 from 22:05 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:15 from 14:05 from 16:45 from 19:30 from 22:05 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:00 from 18:10 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
13:15 from 23:05 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:10 from 00:25 from 10:10 from 12:10 from 15:45 from 22:35 from
