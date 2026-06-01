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God Loves the Green Bay Packers
God Loves the Green Bay Packers, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
8 June 2026
God Loves the Green Bay Packers Showtimes – 8 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:40
from
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