Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Giotto e il sogno del Rinascimento
Giotto e il sogno del Rinascimento, 2023 Screening times in Almaty
Giotto e il sogno del Rinascimento, 2023 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Wed
15
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Giotto e il sogno del Rinascimento?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
19:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree