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Kinoafisha Films Ready or Not: Here I Come Ready or Not: Here I Come, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 6 April 2026

Ready or Not: Here I Come Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
12:50 from 16:30 from 20:10 from 22:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:40 from 14:50 from 22:15 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
13:40 from 15:40 from 19:40 from 21:40 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
15:10 from 17:45 from 23:40 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, EN
18:50 from
2D, RU
15:00 from 15:40 from 17:30 from 21:40 from 23:30 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
12:50 from 15:05 from 17:20 from 19:35 from 21:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
18:40 from 20:50 from 23:00 from 01:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
17:35 from 20:35 from 21:35 from 22:35 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:10 from 19:40 from 21:50 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
00:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
21:10 from 00:50 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:00 from 23:40 from 01:40 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
21:00 from 23:00 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
00:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
16:20 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
16:50 from 17:50 from 18:50 from 19:50 from 23:50 from 00:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:00 from 14:05 from 16:05 from 19:00 from 21:05 from 23:40 from
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