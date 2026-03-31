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Kinoafisha Films Ready or Not: Here I Come Ready or Not: Here I Come, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 April 2026

Ready or Not: Here I Come Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:15 from 19:10 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:05 from 00:45 from 10:20 from 12:20 from 14:35 from 18:05 from 20:35 from 00:05 from 00:45 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, EN
18:30 from
2D, RU
00:25 from 10:30 from 11:10 from 13:05 from 15:05 from 15:45 from 16:10 from 16:30 from 21:25 from 22:05 from 23:35 from 00:25 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:10 from 10:30 from 13:00 from 14:45 from 16:10 from 18:15 from 19:10 from 21:25 from 23:35 from 00:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
20:00 from 22:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:00 from 00:35 from 01:25 from 10:05 from 12:00 from 13:55 from 14:15 from 15:50 from 16:15 from 17:45 from 17:50 from 18:15 from 19:40 from 20:10 from 21:35 from 22:05 from 22:40 from 23:30 from 00:00 from 00:35 from 01:25 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, EN
15:50 from 16:50 from
2D, RU
15:40 from 16:40 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:00 from 21:50 from 22:20 from 22:50 from 23:20 from 00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
22:50 from 23:50 from 00:50 from 01:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
19:20 from 20:20 from 21:50 from 22:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:10 from 16:10 from 16:40 from 17:40 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
21:00 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
17:00 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 00:20 from 01:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:10 from 13:35 from 14:05 from 16:00 from 21:35 from 23:55 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from 00:20 from
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Ready or Not: Here I Come
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