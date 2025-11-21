Menu
Kinoafisha Films If I Had Legs I'd Kick You If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 21 November 2025

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Showtimes – 21 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
15:00 from 16:40 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
14:05 from 17:05 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
14:25 from 19:05 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:00 from 18:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:40 from 19:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:20 from 15:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
19:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:20 from 14:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
18:00 from
