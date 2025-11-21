Menu
Films
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
21 November 2025
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Showtimes – 21 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
15:00
from
16:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
14:05
from
17:05
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
14:25
from
19:05
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:00
from
18:00
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:40
from
19:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:20
from
15:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
19:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:20
from
14:20
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
18:00
from
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
