Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg) Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg), 2025 Screening times in Almaty 30 November 2025

Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg) Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Belovezhskaya puscha (Zubr Bublik i bolshoy pobeg)? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:20 from 13:00 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30 from 16:40 from 20:30 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:25 from
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more