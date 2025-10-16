Menu
Films
Good Boy
Good Boy, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
16 October 2025
Good Boy Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
21:10
from
22:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
20:00
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
19:50
from
21:40
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
20:00
from
21:00
from
21:50
from
22:50
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:40
from
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:50
from
01:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
00:30
from
