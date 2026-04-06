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Kinoafisha Films Tvoe serdce budet razbito Tvoe serdce budet razbito, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 7 April 2026

Tvoe serdce budet razbito Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
15:00 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
16:15 from 20:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:35 from 10:00 from
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Taptym-au seni 3
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Tvoe serdce budet razbito
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2026, Russia, Romantic
Ready or Not: Here I Come
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Erekshe
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The Mortuary Assistant
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