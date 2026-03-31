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Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
1 April 2026
Tvoe serdce budet razbito Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:30
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:45
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15:10
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23:00
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Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
16:35
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18:40
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
16:50
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20:25
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22:55
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40
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13:20
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14:20
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:00
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14:30
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15:30
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17:00
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18:00
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19:20
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20:20
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23:50
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00
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