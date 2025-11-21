Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
21 November 2025
Wicked: For Good Showtimes – 21 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Tomorrow
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Wicked: For Good?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
from
11:55
from
13:35
from
15:00
from
16:05
from
18:35
from
21:05
from
23:35
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree