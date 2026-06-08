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Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sometimes The Land of Sometimes, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 10 June 2026

The Land of Sometimes Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:10 from 15:45 from 16:50 from 19:45 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:40 from 14:50 from
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