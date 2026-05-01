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Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sometimes The Land of Sometimes, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 15 May 2026

The Land of Sometimes Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:05 from 15:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:15 from 19:50 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:25 from 15:15 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
16:10 from
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