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Kinoafisha Films The Land of Sometimes The Land of Sometimes, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 30 April 2026

The Land of Sometimes Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 14:25 from
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