Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Carmina Burana by Edward Clug Carmina Burana by Edward Clug, 2024 Screening times in Almaty 4 February 2026

Carmina Burana by Edward Clug Showtimes – 4 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Wed 4
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Carmina Burana by Edward Clug? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:00 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more