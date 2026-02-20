Menu
Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
21 February 2026
The Housemaid Showtimes – 21 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
15:40
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
19:20
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
23:40
from
00:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:00
from
14:10
from
15:00
from
15:10
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
20:30
from
21:30
from
22:00
from
23:00
from
23:20
from
00:20
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
18:10
from
19:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
22:50
from
23:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:30
from
20:30
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
17:00
from
18:00
from
21:20
from
22:20
from
