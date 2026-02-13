Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
15 February 2026
The Housemaid Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:30
from
19:30
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree