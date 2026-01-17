Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Housemaid The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 22 January 2026

The Housemaid Showtimes – 22 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21 Thu 22
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
22:15 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more