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Kinoafisha Films The Odyssey The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 23 July 2026

The Odyssey Showtimes – 23 July 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
11:00 from 14:10 from 17:20 from 20:30 from 23:40 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:30 from 16:40 from 19:50 from 23:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
11:00 from 14:10 from 17:20 from 20:30 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:00 from 15:10 from 18:20 from 21:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
11:00 from 14:10 from 19:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
12:40 from 15:50 from 19:00 from 22:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00 from 14:10 from 17:20 from 20:30 from 23:40 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
19:10 from 20:20 from 22:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
13:00 from 16:10 from 19:20 from 22:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:50 from 14:00 from 17:10 from 20:20 from 23:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:30 from 16:30 from 19:30 from 22:30 from
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