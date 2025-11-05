Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Roofman
Roofman, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
5 November 2025
Roofman Showtimes – 5 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
Goofs
All about film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Wed
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Roofman?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
15:15
from
19:15
from
21:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
21:35
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree