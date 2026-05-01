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Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
15 May 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 15 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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RU
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10
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10:40
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:30
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14:30
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15:30
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30
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12:50
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:10
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