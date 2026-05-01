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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 May 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 13 Thu 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:40 from 11:10 from 12:10 from 12:40 from 14:10 from 15:00 from 15:10 from 16:00 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 20:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:20 from 14:20 from 15:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40 from 11:50 from 14:20 from 15:20 from 19:50 from 20:50 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:00 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:40 from 18:40 from
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