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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 11 May 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Mon 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40 from 11:50 from 14:20 from 15:20 from 19:50 from 20:50 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:00 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:40 from 18:40 from
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