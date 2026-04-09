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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 10 April 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 10 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:10 from 12:20 from 16:30 from 18:15 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:15 from 16:20 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Handbok för superhjältar
Handbok för superhjältar
2025, Sweden, Adventure, Animation, Family
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
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