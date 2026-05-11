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Kinoafisha Films The Drama The Drama, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 May 2026

The Drama Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 11 Tomorrow 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
13:20 from 16:40 from 19:30 from 23:25 from
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