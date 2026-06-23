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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 26 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 26 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:05 from 12:45 from 14:55 from 15:35 from 17:45 from 18:25 from 20:35 from 21:00 from 21:15 from 23:25 from 00:05 from
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
2026, USA, Thriller
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