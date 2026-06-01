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Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
18 June 2026
Disclosure Day Showtimes – 18 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Tomorrow
17
Thu
18
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IMAX
RU
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Undeground
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
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