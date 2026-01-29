Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Send Help
Send Help, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
31 January 2026
Send Help Showtimes – 31 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sat
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Send Help?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:40
from
12:30
from
14:20
from
16:10
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
21:40
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:05
from
12:40
from
14:50
from
15:55
from
17:00
from
18:05
from
19:10
from
21:40
from
23:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree