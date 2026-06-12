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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
14 June 2026
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
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