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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
28 March 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Abaya
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Sayran
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Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:30
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
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Baykonur
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g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
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