Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
23 March 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sat
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Thu
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
10:40
from
12:20
from
13:30
from
16:20
from
19:10
from
22:00
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
10:20
from
15:15
from
22:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:30
from
13:20
from
16:10
from
19:00
from
21:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:05
from
00:20
from
10:10
from
11:40
from
12:20
from
13:10
from
14:30
from
15:15
from
15:30
from
16:10
from
17:20
from
18:10
from
18:30
from
19:10
from
21:05
from
21:25
from
22:00
from
22:05
from
23:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:15
from
11:50
from
14:40
from
17:30
from
19:55
from
20:25
from
22:15
from
23:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree