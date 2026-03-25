Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Huntington
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
26 March 2026
Huntington Showtimes – 26 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
25
Tomorrow
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Huntington?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
18:50
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
23:10
from
00:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree