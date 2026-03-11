Menu
Huntington, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 12 March 2026

Today 11 Tomorrow 12 Fri 13
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
18:30 from 22:30 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
14:20 from 15:20 from 16:30 from 17:30 from 18:40 from 19:40 from 20:50 from 21:50 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
17:30 from 18:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
16:40 from 17:40 from 23:10 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:20 from 14:20 from 16:30 from 17:30 from 22:10 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
16:50 from 20:40 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:50 from 14:50 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:50 from 18:50 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
15:50 from 19:40 from 23:50 from
