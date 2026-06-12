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Kinoafisha Films The Mandalorian & Grogu The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 12 June 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:45 from 13:05 from 15:00 from 18:50 from 21:25 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:40 from 12:00 from 15:20 from 19:35 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:40 from 11:50 from 14:30 from 17:10 from 19:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
12:20 from 15:00 from 16:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:05 from 12:45 from 14:30 from 16:00 from 18:25 from 18:35 from 20:55 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:40 from 14:40 from 19:10 from 20:10 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
12:00 from 16:20 from 17:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:30 from 14:30 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:40 from 20:30 from 21:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:40 from 12:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:00 from 14:25 from 19:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:40 from
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