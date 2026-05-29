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Kinoafisha Films The Mandalorian & Grogu The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 29 May 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
10:20 from 12:45 from 15:10 from 17:35 from 20:00 from 22:25 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:50 from 12:05 from 16:05 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, EN
20:15 from
2D, RU
10:30 from 11:00 from 12:35 from 14:50 from 15:50 from 19:50 from 20:35 from 22:20 from 23:10 from
3D, RU
14:15 from 19:05 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:20 from 14:50 from 16:10 from 17:20 from 19:50 from 20:45 from 23:15 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:05 from 10:25 from 12:00 from 12:40 from 15:15 from 15:35 from 17:50 from 18:15 from 20:30 from 23:15 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:30 from 14:00 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 16:30 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:30 from 00:00 from
3D, IMAX, RU
10:30 from 13:00 from 15:30 from 18:00 from 20:30 from 23:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:40 from 17:20 from 20:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:35 from 14:05 from 14:25 from 15:05 from 16:35 from 17:35 from 20:05 from 21:00 from 22:35 from 23:05 from 23:30 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:50 from 14:50 from 16:00 from 18:30 from 21:10 from 23:40 from
3D, IMAX, RU
12:30 from 15:00 from 17:30 from 20:10 from 22:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:00 from 14:30 from 15:20 from 15:30 from 16:20 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 20:20 from 21:20 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
15:10 from 16:10 from 17:40 from 18:40 from 21:30 from 22:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
12:00 from 14:40 from 15:40 from 17:20 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 21:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:00 from 15:00 from 16:20 from 17:20 from 18:40 from 19:40 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:20 from 12:30 from 13:40 from 14:40 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 21:50 from 22:50 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
18:20 from 21:00 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
10:20 from 13:00 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 17:00 from 21:00 from 22:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
13:50 from 16:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:20 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 18:40 from 19:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:35 from 14:15 from 16:40 from 20:55 from 23:05 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00 from 10:30 from 12:50 from 15:10 from
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